Photos: The Echo Theater Company Presents CLARKSTON West Coast Premiere

The West Coast premiere of “Clarkston,” a new play about human connection by Samuel D. Hunter, opens this weekend in an Echo Theater Company production directed by Chris Fields. See photos from the production.

Welcome to Clarkston, Washington, where Jake (Michael Sturgis) and Chris (Sean Luc Rogers) meet working the night shift at Costco. Jake, a middle-class, educated new hire who’s a distant relative of explorer William Clark, has fled his privileged life in Connecticut after being diagnosed with a serious illness. Chris, a would-be writer with a meth-addicted mom (Tasha Ames), is stuck in what he fears is a dead-end life in a dead-end town. Their tentative attraction develops into something much deeper and more complicated in Hunter’s most delicate and intimate play.

Performances run through Oct. 21. For more information, go to EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Check out the photos, below.

