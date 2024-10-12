Photos: ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD at the Road Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, is presenting the first show of its 2024-2025 season, the world premiere of ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD, written by Marlow Wyatt and directed by Chuma Gault. Check out photos here!

ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD will begin previews on Tuesday, October 8; will open on Friday, October 11 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, November 10 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

In this re-imagined, classic tale, corporate greed dominates the deceptive game of capitalism. Robbin Woods, a 17-year-old math genius, is given the opportunity to enter that seemingly unattainable world. Once inside, she recognizes the massive inequities that exist and creates a plan to level the playing field. Because, sometimes you have to do the wrong thing for the right reason.

The Cast of ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD features: Iesha M. Daniels as “Robbin,” Enrike Llamas as “Juan,” Geri Nikole-Love as “Margaret,” Rob Nagle as “Kyle,” Joshua R. Lamont as “Charles,” and William L. Warren as “Percy.”

The Design Team for ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD is as follows: Scenic Design by Amanda Knehans; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nick Santiago; Sound Design by John Zalewski; Costume Design by Wendell Carmichael, and the Properties Design by Scottie Nevil. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD is produced by Danna Hyams, Taylor Gilbert and Cherish Monique Duke.

Photo Credit: Lizzy Kimball

William L. Warren and Enrike Llamas

iesha m. daniels and Enrike Llamas

Joshua R. Lamont and William L. Warren

Joshua R. Lamont and William L. Warren

Geri-Nikole-Love and iesha m. daniels

Rob Nagle and Geri Nikole-Love

Enrike Llamas, iesha m. daniels and William L. Warren

Enrike Llamas and William L. Warren

