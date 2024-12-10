Photos: RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH at Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse will present Lythgoe Family Productions ninth “Panto at the Playhouse” with Darcy Rose Byrnes as “Rapunzel,” L.J. Benet as “Prince Sebastian,” and Larry Saperstein as “Simple Simon,” joining the previously announced Sally Struthers (“All In The Family”) as “Madame Gothel,” in the world premiere of RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH, produced by Lythgoe Family Productions, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Becky Lythgoe, supervising director

Bonnie Lythgoe, choreography by Becca Sweitzer and musical direction by Andy Street. RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH will begin performances on Saturday, December 7; (with a press opening on Sunday, December 8 at 5:30 pm); and runs through Sunday, December 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Prepare for a spellbinding journey as Rapunzel tries to escape from her tower and the wicked Madame Gothel with the help of Prince Sebastian of Newport Beach, all the while learning her true identity and making her way to the Kingdom of Laguna for the Festival of Lights. Get set for Laguna’s favorite holiday event, filled with laughter, pop music from Taylor Swift to Stevie Wonder and of course snow!

The Full Cast of RAPUNZEL AND HER HOLIDAY WISH is as follows: Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness, “Sofia The First”) as “Rapunzel,” L.J. Benet (Ring of Fire at Ensemble Theatre Company, National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet) as “Prince Sebastian,” Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical) as “Simple Simon,” Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde) as “Sniville,” and Ralph Cole, Jr. (“NCIS,” “Scrubs”) as “B. Bouffant.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Isabella Childers, Sydney Kinney, Elisha Nealy, and Andrii Strelkivskyi.

Comments