Photos: Paul Eiding and Juls Hoover in HEISENBERG at The Skylight Theatre

Performances run through Sunday, December 21, 2025 at The Skylight Theatre.

By: Nov. 24, 2025

All new photos have been released of Paul Eiding and Juls Hoover in HEISENBERG, written by Simon Stephens and directed by Cameron Watson. Performances run through Sunday, December 21, 2025 at The Skylight Theatre. Check out photos below!

HEISENBERG is a love story of two people Alex (Paul Eiding) and Georgie (Juls Hoover) who have relinquished the possibility of ever truly being known. Through observing and sharing space and time, they alter each other's trajectories and evolve away from the safety of stasis.

The Design Team for HEISENBERG features Scenic Design by Tesshi Nakagawa; Lighting Design by Ken Booth; Costume Design by Kate Bergh; Sound Design by Jeff Gardner.  The Production Stage Manager is Letitia Chang.  HEISENBERG is produced by Brave Space Productions, LLC.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch

Paul Eiding and Juls Hoover




