Photos: Pasadena Dance Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER At San Gabriel Mission Playhouse

Pasadena Dance Theatre is presenting The Nutcracker at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse on Friday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m. See photos here!

This year’s Nutcracker will bring new life to the timeless tale, under the visionary leadership of PDT's new Co-Artistic Directors Jean Michelle Sayeg and Eric Shah. They have reimagined the production with fresh choreography and stunning design elements while honoring the classic Tchaikovsky score that has captivated audiences for generations. PDT’s Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara as she embarks on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince. Filled with delightful characters, from the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Mouse King, and breathtaking performances by both world-renowned guest artists Aaron Smyth and Matisse Love. The company includes PDT Alumni, local professionals and the talented PDT conservatory dancers, this is a production that is not to be missed.

Added new elements, collaborations and cultural highlights will include The High Notes of the Pasadena Chorale singing live combined with the new choreography by Sayeg. In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, a time symbolizing good fortune, strength and power-two authentic Chinese Dragons will appear blending traditional movement with classical ballet. Master Instructor Kin Lam will be coaching PDT dancers in the technical maneuvering of the Dragons. Arturo Fernandez, former Ballet Master Emeritus of Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet will be choreographing the sultry Arabian dance. Additionally, PDT is thrilled to collaborate with the U.S. National Men’s Four Acrobatic Gymnasts Team whose extraordinary athleticism will bring Russian dance to life with breathtaking skill.

Photo credit: @Kirkjacksonphoto & Aasulv Wolf Austad

