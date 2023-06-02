Photos: Open Fist Theatre Company's Joyous Revival Of STARMITES Opens This Weekend At Atwater Village Theatre

Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy.
Open Fist Theatre Company’s joyous revival of sci-fi musical adventure ‘Starmites’ opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.. See photos from the production!
Time: 1989; Place: Earth and Inner Space. Check out photos from Open Fist Theatre Company’s new production of “Starmites”, the Tony-nominated, sci-fi fantasy, pop-rock musical that’s a comic book come to life. The adventure takes off this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.
Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call (323) 882-6912 or go to Click Here.
Photo Credit: Jenny Graham
Sarah Martellaro, Lindsey Moore Ford, Sophie Oda and Elle Engelman
Talia Gloster
Sarah Martellaro, Elle Engelman, Talia Gloster, Sophie Oda and Lindsey Moore Ford
Rieves Bowers, Bradley Sharper, Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy
Rieves Bowers, Jasper Wong, Bradley Sharper, Alex Hogy
The Ensemble
Cat Davis and Talia Gloster
Talia Gloster
Talia Gloster and Cat Davis
The Ensemble
Jack David Sharpe
The Ensemble
Jasper Wong and Rieves Bowers
The Ensemble
Front: Bradley Sharper and Talia Gloster Rear: Alex Hogy, Sophie Oda, Rieves Bowers and Jasper Wong
Bradley Sharper
Talia Gloster
Cat Davis and Talia Gloster
Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy, Bradley Sharper and Rieves Bowers
Shak Graa
