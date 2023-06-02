Photos: Open Fist Theatre Company's Joyous Revival Of STARMITES Opens This Weekend At Atwater Village Theatre

Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy.

By:
Open Fist Theatre Company’s joyous revival of sci-fi musical adventure ‘Starmites’ opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.. See photos from the production!

Time: 1989; Place: Earth and Inner Space. Check out photos from Open Fist Theatre Company’s new production of “Starmites”, the Tony-nominated, sci-fi fantasy, pop-rock musical that’s a comic book come to life. The adventure takes off this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.

Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (323) 882-6912 or go to Click Here.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Cat Davis
Cat Davis

Cat Davis
Cat Davis

Sarah Martellaro, Lindsey Moore Ford, Sophie Oda and Elle Engelman
Sarah Martellaro, Lindsey Moore Ford, Sophie Oda and Elle Engelman

Talia Gloster
Talia Gloster

Sarah Martellaro, Elle Engelman, Talia Gloster, Sophie Oda and Lindsey Moore Ford
Sarah Martellaro, Elle Engelman, Talia Gloster, Sophie Oda and Lindsey Moore Ford

Rieves Bowers, Bradley Sharper, Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy
Rieves Bowers, Bradley Sharper, Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy

Rieves Bowers, Jasper Wong, Bradley Sharper, Alex Hogy
Rieves Bowers, Jasper Wong, Bradley Sharper, Alex Hogy

The Ensemble
The Ensemble

Cat Davis and Talia Gloster
Cat Davis and Talia Gloster

Talia Gloster
Talia Gloster

Talia Gloster and Cat Davis
Talia Gloster and Cat Davis

The Ensemble
The Ensemble

Jack David Sharpe
Jack David Sharpe

The Ensemble
The Ensemble

Jasper Wong and Rieves Bowers
Jasper Wong and Rieves Bowers

The Ensemble
The Ensemble

Front: Bradley Sharper and Talia Gloster Rear: Alex Hogy, Sophie Oda, Rieves Bowers and Jasper Wong
Front: Bradley Sharper and Talia Gloster Rear: Alex Hogy, Sophie Oda, Rieves Bowers and Jasper Wong

Bradley Sharper
Bradley Sharper

Talia Gloster
Talia Gloster

Cat Davis and Talia Gloster
Cat Davis and Talia Gloster

Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy, Bradley Sharper and Rieves Bowers
Jasper Wong, Alex Hogy, Bradley Sharper and Rieves Bowers

Shak Graa
Shak Graa




