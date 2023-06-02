Photos: Open Fist Theatre Company's Joyous Revival Of STARMITES Opens This Weekend At Atwater Village Theatre

Open Fist Theatre Company’s joyous revival of sci-fi musical adventure ‘Starmites’ opens this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.. See photos from the production!

Time: 1989; Place: Earth and Inner Space. Check out photos from Open Fist Theatre Company’s new production of “Starmites”, the Tony-nominated, sci-fi fantasy, pop-rock musical that’s a comic book come to life. The adventure takes off this weekend at Atwater Village Theatre.



Starmites tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos.



