Photos: NORWID'S RETURN Returns To Odyssey Theatre For Two Performances This Weekend Only

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will bring back Polish American actor and director Marek Probosz for a limited, two-performance engagement of “Norwid’s Return,” the award-winning monodrama by Kazimierz Braun that features music by Mozart, Chopin, Satie and Szymanowski. Check out the photos below!

A dynamic collision of words and sounds between an actor and a pianist exploring the raw genius of Cyprian Kamil Norwid, one of Poland’s greatest writers of the 19th century, Probosz’s unique solo portrayal was the recipient of the “Best New York Premiere” award at New York’s 2022 United Solo Festival.



A keen thinker and fervent moralist, Norwid’s work only gained world recognition long after his death. Classical music by the great composers, performed by pianist Łukasz Yoder, illuminates the Norwidean darkness and the complexity of his mind.



Performed in Polish with English supertitles, two performances of “Norwid’s Return” take place this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Zosia Zaleska-Bobrowski (color), Clarissa Koenig (b&w)

