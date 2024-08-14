Photos: Moonlight Stage Productions' Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the story of Carole King’s life and career, using songs she wrote.
Moonlight Stage Productions’ 43rd season continues with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from August 14-31. See photos from the production.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the story of Carole King’s life and career, using songs she wrote. Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Eventually, she meets a handsome young lyricist named Gerry Goffin and the two partner in romance and songwriting.
The duo makes a name for themselves in the music business, knocking out hit after hit, get married and have a child. However, while their careers are on the rise, Carole’s personal life falls apart and she must change her life and find her own voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.
From the pop classics King wrote for singers from Aretha Franklin to James Taylor, to her own chart-busting success as a solo artist, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman”.
Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Blake McCarty (Projection Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).
The cast also includes Jarrett Anthony Bennett, Hayley Dorling, Madeline Edwards-Walter, DarRand Hall, Brooke Henderson, Shirley Johnston, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Chase Lowary, Billy McGavin, Anthony Vacio, Erica Marie Weisz, and Mario White.
For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.
Photo Credit: Karli Cadel
Mario White, Chase Lowary, DarRand Hall, Jarrett Anthony Bennett
Bryan Banville, Allison Spratt Pearce
Melissa Musial, BEAUTIFUL Ensemble
Brandon Keith Rogers, Melissa Musial, Bryan Banville, Allison Spratt Pearce
Brandon Keith Rogers, Melissa Musial
Brandon Keith Rogers, Melissa Musial
BEAUTIFUL Ensemble
Melissa Musial
Melissa Musial
BEAUTIFUL Ensemble
Shirley Johnston, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Brooke Henderson, Hayley Dorling
