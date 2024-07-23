Photos: Molière Adaptation TARTUFFE: BORN AGAIN Now Open At Theatricum Botanicum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Tartuffe: Born Again,” a hilarious satire about greed, corruption and hypocrisy, has joined the summer repertory season at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s unique outdoor venue. Check out photos of the production. below..

Translator and adaptor Freyda Thomas has put a contemporary spin on the original French play, recasting Molière’s Tartuffe as a deposed televangelist who takes advantage of his naïve and gullible host to rook him and his family of their money. Moliere’s legendary comedic characters are wonderfully at home in this present day version, which is set in a religious television studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and written wholly in delightful modern verse.

”Tartuffe: Born Again” continues to run in rotation every weekend with “The Winter’s Tale,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Wendy’s Peter Pan.” Upcoming, “The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latiné Vote,” a new political comedy by Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award-winning playwright Bernardo Cubría, will join the rotation on August 24. Unlike most theaters in the L.A. area that stage continuous runs of a single play, Theatricum performs all the productions in its season in repertory, making it possible to see all the currently running plays in a single weekend..

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is located at 1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, midway between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. For more information, go to theatricum.com.

