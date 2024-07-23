Photos: Molière Adaptation TARTUFFE: BORN AGAIN Now Open At Theatricum Botanicum

Translator and adaptor Freyda Thomas has put a contemporary spin on the original French play, recasting Molière’s Tartuffe as a deposed televangelist.
“Tartuffe: Born Again,” a hilarious satire about greed, corruption and hypocrisy, has joined the summer repertory season at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s unique outdoor venue. Check out photos of the production. below..
Translator and adaptor Freyda Thomas has put a contemporary spin on the original French play, recasting Molière’s Tartuffe as a deposed televangelist who takes advantage of his naïve and gullible host to rook him and his family of their money. Moliere’s legendary comedic characters are wonderfully at home in this present day version, which is set in a religious television studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and written wholly in delightful modern verse.
”Tartuffe: Born Again” continues to run in rotation every weekend with “The Winter’s Tale,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Wendy’s Peter Pan.” Upcoming, “The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latiné Vote,” a new political comedy by Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award-winning playwright Bernardo Cubría, will join the rotation on August 24. Unlike most theaters in the L.A. area that stage continuous runs of a single play, Theatricum performs all the productions in its season in repertory, making it possible to see all the currently running plays in a single weekend..
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is located at 1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, midway between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. For more information, go to theatricum.com.
Check out the photos, below.
Photo Credit: Ian Flanders
Lynn Robert Berg
Tanya Alexander and Isabel Stallings
Michelle Jasso and David DeSantos
Shoshanna Green, Timothy Willard and Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum
Michelle Jasso and Cynthia Kania
Cynthia Kania and Isabel Stallings
Michelle Jasso, Jon Sprik, Isabel Stallings and Cynthia Kania
Jonathan Blandino and Tanya Alexander
Jon Sprik, Jonathan Blandino, Isabel Stallings
Jonathan Blandino
Isabel Stallings and Lynn Robert Berg
Ethan Haslam and Isabel Stallings
Tanya Alexander and Jon Sprik
David DeSantos and Michelle Jasso
Lynn Robert Berg and David DeSantos
Lynn Robert Berg and David DeSantos
Shoshanna Green, Blaire Battle, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum and David DeSantos
Michelle Jasso, Jonathan Blandino, Lynn Robert Berg, Tanya Alexander and Isabel Stallings
Sky Wahl
Ted Dane
|
|
|
|
Videos