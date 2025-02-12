Photos: MACBETH to Open at A Noise Within This Weekend

Performances will run through March 9.
A new production of “Macbeth,” directed by Andi Chapman and set against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans from the late 19th century through the 1920s, opens this weekend at A Noise Within in Pasadena. See photos here!
Delve deep into the psychological turmoil of a man fighting from a place of loss and tortured by guilt, fate and the corrupting influence of his own desires.
The cast of acclaimed A Noise Within regulars includes Kamal Bolden in the title role opposite Julanne Chidi Hill as Lady M.; Ben Cain as Macduff; Mildred Marie Langford as Lady Macduff; Alex Morris as Duncan; Ned Mochel as Ross; Michael Boatman as Banquo; Randolph Thompson as Malcolm; and Joy DeMichelle, Roshni Shukla and Langford as the weird sisters. The ensemble includes Noemi Avalos, Brooklyn Bao, Norman Campos, Joseph Darby, Robert De Loza, Tony Jimenez, Daniel Kim, Howard Leder, Angel Monzon, Koa Spiegel and Ahkei Togun.
Photo credit: Craig Schwartz
Kamal Bolden
Julanne Chidi Hill and Kamal Bolden
Kamal Bolden, Julanne Chidi Hill and Ensemble
Kamal Bolden and Julanne Chidi Hill
Roshni Shukla, Mildred Marie Langford and Joy DeMichelle
Mildred Marie Langford, Joy DeMichelle and Roshni Shukla
Kamal Bolden
Kamal Bolden, Joy DeMichelle
Mildred Marie Langford, Joy DeMichelle, Kamal Bolden and Roshni Shukla
Roshni Shukla, Joy DeMichelle, Kamal Bolden and Mildred Marie Langford
Ben Cain and Randolph Thompson
Ned Mochel, Ben Cain, Randolph Thompson
