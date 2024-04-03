Photos: KING HEDLEY II Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new production of ‘King Hedley II, now in previews and opening this weekend at A Noise Within in Pasadena, continues the company’s commitment to August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle.” See photos of the production!

After seven years in prison, King Hedley re-enters society eager to rebuild his life, but quickly confronts the inescapable challenges facing Black men in Reagan-era Pittsburgh. King’s disenfranchisement comes into conflict with the stories he’s been telling himself. Yet he continues to plant seeds where nothing can grow.

The production features Aaron Jennings in the title role, and also stars Ben Cain, Christian Henley, Veralyn Jones, Gerald C. Rivers and Kacie Rogers. Gregg T. Daniel directs.

Performances continue through April 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz