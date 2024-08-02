Photos: KEELY AND DU at Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company is presenting a 30th anniversary production of Keely and Du by Jane Martin, directed by HCLAB associate artistic director Bryan Keith, at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Running for 12 performances only, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Teodora Avramovic, Nike Doukas, Sara Eklund, Grace Ruble, Maurizio Russildi, Sean Spann, and Niek Versteeg. Opening night was held on Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30pm, and the show will run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm through Saturday, August 17.

Set in a tense and controversial world, this compelling and emotionally charged story follows the incredible journey of two women whose lives collide under extraordinary circumstances. Keely, a pregnant woman, finds herself held captive by Du, a zealous pro-life activist. As their clash of ideologies unfolds, secrets are revealed, alliances are tested, and the profound complexities of choice, autonomy, and compassion are brought to the forefront.

Set design is by Johnny Patrick Yoder, lighting design is by Raymond Jones, costume design is by Aja Morris-Smiley, sound design is by Carter Dean, and properties design is by production manager Fadhia Carmelle Marcelin. Assistant director is Michelle Bonebright-Carter, fight choreographer is Jen Albert, and graphic design is by Casey Morris. The stage manager is Mary Leveridge.



