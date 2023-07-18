Photos: Jean Smart & More Visit Fountain Theatre's 40th Anniversary Production Of LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE

Emmy award-winning actress Jean Smart (Designing Women, Hacks) and fellow original cast members Lee Garlington, Shannon Kriska and Dianne Travis were in the audience last Saturday for the Fountain Theatre’s 40th anniversary production of Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. Following the performance, Smart joined the current cast for a Q&A with the audience.

See photos below!



Jane Chambers’ groundbreaking play about a group of lesbians who spend their summers together in a remote town on the Long Island Sound had its West Coast premiere at the Fountain 40 years ago, where it ran from 1983-85. Smart’s breakout role as “Lil” in that production has been credited with establishing her later career in television. The current production is mounted on the Fountain’s spacious outdoor stage, installed during the pandemic. The area surrounding the set has been transformed into Bluefish Cove — creating a true beachfront experience for the audience.



Performances continue at the Fountain through August 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (323) 663-1525 or go to Click Here.