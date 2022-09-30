Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE Starring Cecily Strong

All new opening night photos have been released from "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum.

Cecily Strong and Lily Tomlin - who originated the role of Trudy - met after the show, alongside the production's director Leigh Silverman, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and the show producer Bill Damaschke.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" runs through October 23, 2022. Produced in association with Lorne Michaels and Bill Damaschke, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" is presented in association with The Shed.

Interweaving the seemingly disparate lives of a punk-rock rebel, a socialite, a feminist, and a deceptively insightful observer, among many others, the Drama Desk-winning Unique Theatrical Experience "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" earned Lily Tomlin a Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Play. Now Emmy®-nominated actress Cecily Strong slides through the tour-de-force roles created by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning writer Jane Wagner who is reimagining the legendary one-person play for 2022. This new production was originally produced by The Shed in New York, NY in 2021.

Tickets for "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging