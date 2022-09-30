Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE Starring Cecily Strong
Cecily Strong and Lily Tomlin – who originated the role of Trudy – met after the show.
All new opening night photos have been released from "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum.
Cecily Strong and Lily Tomlin - who originated the role of Trudy - met after the show, alongside the production's director Leigh Silverman, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and the show producer Bill Damaschke.
Check out the photos below!
Directed by Leigh Silverman, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" runs through October 23, 2022. Produced in association with Lorne Michaels and Bill Damaschke, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" is presented in association with The Shed.
Interweaving the seemingly disparate lives of a punk-rock rebel, a socialite, a feminist, and a deceptively insightful observer, among many others, the Drama Desk-winning Unique Theatrical Experience "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" earned Lily Tomlin a Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Play. Now Emmy®-nominated actress Cecily Strong slides through the tour-de-force roles created by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning writer Jane Wagner who is reimagining the legendary one-person play for 2022. This new production was originally produced by The Shed in New York, NY in 2021.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
From left, actor Lily Tomlin and cast member Cecily Strong
From left, actor Lily Tomlin, director Leigh Silverman and cast member Cecily Strong
From left, producer Bill Damaschke, director Leigh Silverman, actor Lily Tomlin and cast member Cecily Strong
From left, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, cast member Cecily Strong and director Leigh Silverman
From left, director Leigh Silverman, cast member Cecily Strong and producer Bill Damaschke
Cast member Cecily Strong
From left, cast member Cecily Strong and director Leigh Silverman
Cast member Cecily Strong
Cast member Cecily Strong
From left, actor Lily Tomlin and director Leigh Silverman
From left, actor Lily Tomlin and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman
From left, actor Lily Tomlin, director Leigh Silverman and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman
