Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE Starring Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong and Lily Tomlin – who originated the role of Trudy – met after the show.

Sep. 30, 2022  

All new opening night photos have been released from "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Leigh Silverman, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" runs through October 23, 2022. Produced in association with Lorne Michaels and Bill Damaschke, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" is presented in association with The Shed.

Interweaving the seemingly disparate lives of a punk-rock rebel, a socialite, a feminist, and a deceptively insightful observer, among many others, the Drama Desk-winning Unique Theatrical Experience "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" earned Lily Tomlin a Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Play. Now Emmy®-nominated actress Cecily Strong slides through the tour-de-force roles created by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning writer Jane Wagner who is reimagining the legendary one-person play for 2022. This new production was originally produced by The Shed in New York, NY in 2021.

Tickets for "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

From left, actor Lily Tomlin and cast member Cecily Strong

From left, actor Lily Tomlin, director Leigh Silverman and cast member Cecily Strong

From left, producer Bill Damaschke, director Leigh Silverman, actor Lily Tomlin and cast member Cecily Strong

From left, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, cast member Cecily Strong and director Leigh Silverman

From left, director Leigh Silverman, cast member Cecily Strong and producer Bill Damaschke

Cast member Cecily Strong

From left, cast member Cecily Strong and director Leigh Silverman

Cast member Cecily Strong

Cast member Cecily Strong

From left, actor Lily Tomlin and director Leigh Silverman

From left, actor Lily Tomlin and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman

From left, actor Lily Tomlin, director Leigh Silverman and Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman

Actor Behzad Dabu

Actor Jason Butler Harner

Playwright Larissa Fasthorse

Actor Barrett Foa

Actor Kate Linder

From left, producer Bill Damaschke and John McILwee

Producer Bill Damaschke

Actor Mara Marini

Director Nima Daivari and actor Mara Marini

Composer Andrea Allmond

Actor Peter Porte

From left, Sana Afzal and actor Behzad Dabu

Actor Peter Paige

Sound Designer Jeff Gardner

From left, actor Dylan Jones and sound designer Jeff Gardner

Actor Dylan Jones

Actor Eric Peterson

From left, Cornerstone Theater Company Artistic Director Michael John Garcés and actor Erica Chamblee

TV and Film Writer/producer Elizabeth Averick

From left, Miles Wilson and co-scenic designer Christine Jones

Assistant Lighting Designer Yelena Babinskaya

Media personality Perez Hilton

Actor Joe Pacheco

Fashion model Jefferson West

Actor Kat Kramer


