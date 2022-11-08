Photos: Inside Opening Night Of The West Coast Premiere Of Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY

The West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by Cyndy A. Marion, directed by Tamara Rappart, opened on Saturday, November 5th at The Sherry Theater (11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601), The production, presented by New York City's White Horse Theater Company in association with 134 West, will run through November 27.

See photos from opening night below!

Broken Story was inspired by the murder of writer Susan Berman and her close relationship with serial killer Robert Durst. The play explores questions of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal juxtaposed against the personal journey of a young journalist whose obsession with getting the story has unexpected consequences.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned and motives are discovered in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Turns out, Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination. Fantasies collide with the facts and this dangerous pursuit of truth takes a personal turn.

Remaining performances are scheduled for Friday, November 18 at 8pm, Saturday, November 19 at 8pm, Sunday, November 20 at 7pm, Friday, November 25 at 8pm, Saturday, November 26 at 8pm, and Sunday, November 27 at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://www.whitehorsetheater.com/broken-story-la.