Photos: Inside ENHYPEN's WALK THE LINE U.S. Tour Finale in Los Angeles

K-pop group ENHYPEN has officially wrapped the U.S. leg of their third world tour, WALK THE LINE, with a finale at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on August 16. Take a look at photos of the performance below!

Following a two-night kickoff at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY (August 6 & 7), ENHYPEN brought ‘WALK THE LINE’ to Chicago (August 9), Houston (August 12 & 13) and Los Angeles. Launched with two stadium shows in Korea last October, ‘WALK THE LINE’ has since journeyed through Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and now the U.S., totaling over 20 shows across 12 cities worldwide.

The show kicked off with a high-octane run of “Brought The Heat Back,” “FEVER,” “Paradoxx Invasion” and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” as the members took the stage in sleek custom Prada ensembles. The group then performed their debut single “Given-Taken,” followed by unit stages. JAY, JAKE and SUNGHOON delivered a rendition of “Lucifer” while JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, SUNOO and NI-KI showcased a performance of “Teeth.” The full group returned for “Blessed-Cursed,” “Fatal Trouble” and “Bite Me.”

“Your Eyes Only” was up next, followed by “Loose.” After performing the full version, HEESEUNG launched into an a cappella reprise. From there, the energy surged once more with “Scream,” “Tamed-Dashed,” “Sweet Venom” and “Go Big or Go Home” before the members delivered a mix of cinematic vocals and captivating visuals for “Moonstruck,” “XO (Only If You Say Yes) (English Ver.),” “No Doubt,” and “Bad Desire (With or Without You) (English Ver.).”

A double encore capped off the night with “Helium,” “Paranormal Love,” an EDM version of “Drunk-Dazed” and a reprise of “Go Big or Go Home." Before leaving the stage, the members teased that they’re working on a new album, sparking excitement among fans eager for what’s to come.

With the U.S. leg now complete, ENHYPEN are preparing to kick off their first-ever Europe tour, beginning August 22 in London with additional stops in Manchester (August 25), Amsterdam (August 28), Brussels (August 30), Berlin (September 1) and Paris (September 3).

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB