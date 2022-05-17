Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Odyssey Theatre

Cast includes Matthew Downs,Â Jack Esformes,Â Lisa LoCiceroÂ andÂ Leilani Smith.

May. 17, 2022 Â 

Opening night of the Foursome Productions revival of Yasmina Reza's TonyÂ® Award-winning comedy God of Carnage on Friday, May 13 was a celebratory affair at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles.

Actors Sofia Milos (The Sopranos, CSI Miami, Gravesend), Bevin Bru (Batwoman) and Ruth Livier (Resurrection Blvd); writer and filmmaker Max Landis; and acting teacher Rob Zimmerman (co-owner of ZA Acting Studio with Carnage director Peter Allas) were among those who turned out to support cast members Matthew Downs, Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero and Leilani Smith and join in the post-performance party.

For tickets visit: https://dola.com/events/2022/5/12/god-of-carnage-tickets

Photo credit: Circumpunct Studio

Micah Coate, Larissa Russell, Stephen L. Wilson

Sofia Milos and Peter Allas

Bevin Bru, Sofia Milos, Max Landis

Viveka Garza and Larissa Russell

Rob Zimmerman, Peter Allas, Ruth Livier and Christine Kludjian

Peter Allas and Rob Zimmerman

Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero, Peter Allas, Matthew Downs and Leliani Smith

Leilani Smith

Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero, Peter Allas, Robert Zimmerman, Matthew Downs, Leliani Smith

Jack Esformes, Peter Allas, Robert Zimmerman, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero, Matthew Downs, Leliani Smith

Jack Esformes, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero Leilani Smith, Peter Allas, Bevin Bru

Matthew Downs, Jack Esformes, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero, Leilani Smith, Peter Allas, Bevin Bru

Leilani Smith, Lisa LoCicero, Matthew Downs, Michael Donovan, Peter Allas, Tanya Ruth, Jack Esformes

