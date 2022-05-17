Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Odyssey Theatre
Cast includes Matthew Downs,Â Jack Esformes,Â Lisa LoCiceroÂ andÂ Leilani Smith.
Opening night of the Foursome Productions revival of Yasmina Reza's TonyÂ® Award-winning comedy God of Carnage on Friday, May 13 was a celebratory affair at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles.
Check out photos below!
Actors Sofia Milos (The Sopranos, CSI Miami, Gravesend), Bevin Bru (Batwoman) and Ruth Livier (Resurrection Blvd); writer and filmmaker Max Landis; and acting teacher Rob Zimmerman (co-owner of ZA Acting Studio with Carnage director Peter Allas) were among those who turned out to support cast members Matthew Downs, Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero and Leilani Smith and join in the post-performance party.
For tickets visit: https://dola.com/events/2022/5/12/god-of-carnage-tickets
Photo credit: Circumpunct Studio
Micah Coate, Larissa Russell, Stephen L. Wilson
Bevin Bru, Sofia Milos, Max Landis
Viveka Garza and Larissa Russell
Rob Zimmerman, Peter Allas, Ruth Livier and Christine Kludjian
Peter Allas and Rob Zimmerman
Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero, Peter Allas, Matthew Downs and Leliani Smith
Jack Esformes, Lisa LoCicero, Peter Allas, Robert Zimmerman, Matthew Downs, Leliani Smith
Jack Esformes, Peter Allas, Robert Zimmerman, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero, Matthew Downs, Leliani Smith
Jack Esformes, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero Leilani Smith, Peter Allas, Bevin Bru
Matthew Downs, Jack Esformes, Sofia Milos, Lisa LoCicero, Leilani Smith, Peter Allas, Bevin Bru
Leilani Smith, Lisa LoCicero, Matthew Downs, Michael Donovan, Peter Allas, Tanya Ruth, Jack Esformes