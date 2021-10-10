Photos: First Look at The Ensemble Theatre Company's TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL at The New Vic

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the first show of its reopening season, the Southern California premiere of a new musical about one of the most iconic vocalists of all time, Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, with book by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, direction from JENNY SULLIVAN, music direction from GEORGE FRIEDENTHAL, and choreography by JEAN MICHELLE SAYEG, begins previews on Thursday, October 7, opens on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, October 24, 2021 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Tenderly is the remarkably personal and poignant bio-musical of the legendary song stylist Rosemary Clooney. Starring Linda Purl as Rosemary and David Engel as a multitude of characters including, Frank Sinatra, Jose Ferrer, and Bing Crosby, the production features a live, on-stage band performing many beloved songs, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in Your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House."