Photos: First Look at TWELVE O'CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER at Whitefire Theatre

Jan. 20, 2023  

Twelve O'Clock Tales with Ava Gardner, written by Alessandra Assaf and Michael Lorre, directed by Michael A. Shepperd and starring Assaf in the title role, opened at the Whitefire Theatre last weekend.

Set in 1974 on the set of the blockbuster disaster film Earthquake, Twelve O'Clock Tales reveals the contradictions and complexities of the passionate and deeply flawed woman behind the silver screen icon known as the world's "most beautiful animal."

Twelve O'Clock Tales with Ava Gardner runs every Sunday at 2 p.m. through March 5. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.whitefiretheatre.com.

Photo by Frank Ishman

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf

Alessandra Assaf




