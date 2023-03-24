Photos: First Look at MENSTRUATION: A PERIOD PIECE at Big Little Theater Company

Big Little Theater Company in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center with support from We the Women present the world premiere production of Menstruation: A Period Piece by Miranda Rose Hall. Produced by Camille Jenkins and under the direction of Katie Lindsay with music by Tova Katz, opening is set for Friday, March 24, at 8pm. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Kaci Hamilton, Audra Isadora, Kate Lý Johnston, Jane Hae Kim, Jo Lampert, Bibi Mama, and Marnina Schon. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

This world premiere will immerse you ... inside the uterus! Menstruation: A Period Piece is an ensemble-driven, bold musical that theatricalizes the menstrual cycle with a queer love story at its center and told through the cells of the body. Claire is desperate to figure out if a lesbian period is the ultimate lesbian tragedy. Emily, a hormone inside her body, decides to take matters into her own hands. In a comedic, musical, and poetic rendering of the menstrual cycle, Claire and Emily leap between the living room, the uterus, the ovaries, and the fallopian tubes to test the limits of love, the limits of the body, and the limits of what any single organism can accomplish alone.