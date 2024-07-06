Photos: First Look at DESIGN FOR LIVING at The Odyssey; Opens Tonight

Performances will run through August 25.
A rare revival of “Design for Living,” Noël Coward’s witty, charming romantic comedy that was banned in 1930s London for its risqué content and bawdy themes, opens this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a production directed by Bart DeLorenzo.
Otto loves Gilda. But… so does Leo. Gilda loves Otto… but she also loves Leo. And what’s going on between Otto and Leo? Filled with Coward’s scintillating dialogue, Design for Living is an emotional, dramatic, hilarious and scandalous love triangle. Or as the threesome’s longtime friend Ernest Friedman calls it, “a three-sided, erotic hotch-potch.” It’s a revolving door of passion, treachery and never-ending champagne. Can love prevail against the norms of society?
Performances will run through August 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.
Photo Credit: Cooper Bates
Garikayi Mutambirwa, Brooke Bundy, and Kyle T. Hester
Garikayi Mutambirwa, Brooke Bundy, and Kyle T. Hester
Brooke Bundy, Garikayi Mutambirwa, and Andrew Elvis Miller
Garikayi Mutambirwa and Brooke Bundy
Garikayi Mutambirwa and Kyle T. Hester
Kyle T. Hester, Andrew Elvis Miller and Garikayi Mutambirwa
Garikayi Mutambirwa, Kyle T. Hester and Brooke Bundy
Andrew Elvis Miller and Brooke Bundy
Kyle T. Hester and Sheelagh Cullen
Sheelagh Cullen, Shireen Heidari, Max Pescherine, Kyle T. Hester and Garikayi Mutambirwa
Brooke Bundy, Garikayi Mutambirwa, Kyle T. Hester and Andrew Elvis Miller
Kyle T. Hester, Brooke Bundy and Garikayi Mutambirwa
