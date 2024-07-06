Photos: First Look at DESIGN FOR LIVING at The Odyssey; Opens Tonight

Performances will run through August 25.

By: Jul. 06, 2024
A rare revival of “Design for Living,” Noël Coward’s witty, charming romantic comedy that was banned in 1930s London for its risqué content and bawdy themes, opens this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a production directed by Bart DeLorenzo.

Check out the photos below!

Otto loves Gilda. But… so does Leo. Gilda loves Otto… but she also loves Leo. And what’s going on between Otto and Leo? Filled with Coward’s scintillating dialogue, Design for Living is an emotional, dramatic, hilarious and scandalous love triangle. Or as the threesome’s longtime friend Ernest Friedman calls it, “a three-sided, erotic hotch-potch.” It’s a revolving door of passion, treachery and never-ending champagne. Can love prevail against the norms of society?

Performances will run through August 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

Garikayi Mutambirwa, Brooke Bundy, and Kyle T. Hester

Garikayi Mutambirwa, Brooke Bundy, and Kyle T. Hester

Brooke Bundy, Garikayi Mutambirwa, and Andrew Elvis Miller

Garikayi Mutambirwa and Brooke Bundy

Garikayi Mutambirwa and Kyle T. Hester

Andrew Elvis Miller

Kyle T. Hester, Andrew Elvis Miller and Garikayi Mutambirwa

Garikayi Mutambirwa, Kyle T. Hester and Brooke Bundy

Andrew Elvis Miller and Brooke Bundy

Kyle T. Hester and Sheelagh Cullen

Sheelagh Cullen, Shireen Heidari, Max Pescherine, Kyle T. Hester and Garikayi Mutambirwa

Brooke Bundy, Garikayi Mutambirwa, Kyle T. Hester and Andrew Elvis Miller

Kyle T. Hester, Brooke Bundy and Garikayi Mutambirwa




