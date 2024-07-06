Photos: First Look at DESIGN FOR LIVING at The Odyssey; Opens Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A rare revival of “Design for Living,” Noël Coward’s witty, charming romantic comedy that was banned in 1930s London for its risqué content and bawdy themes, opens this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a production directed by Bart DeLorenzo.

Otto loves Gilda. But… so does Leo. Gilda loves Otto… but she also loves Leo. And what’s going on between Otto and Leo? Filled with Coward’s scintillating dialogue, Design for Living is an emotional, dramatic, hilarious and scandalous love triangle. Or as the threesome’s longtime friend Ernest Friedman calls it, “a three-sided, erotic hotch-potch.” It’s a revolving door of passion, treachery and never-ending champagne. Can love prevail against the norms of society?



Performances will run through August 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

