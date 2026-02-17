 tracker
Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING

By: Feb. 17, 2026

On Sunday, February 15, during NBA All-Star Weekend, FYC Independents and LACAE Theatre presented another full-capacity event for Another Night of Staged Reading Featuring Emmy Nominees and Winners. Check out photos of the show.

The evening followed the success of their inaugural program, which also filled the theatre on the night the Los Angeles Dodgers secured the 2025 World Series title.

Daytime television actors Courtney Hope, Kate Linder, Conner Floyd, and Patrika Darbo appeared together on stage.

The program featured television pilot scripts by WGA member Gary Goldstein, whose credits include The Wish List, Hitched for the Holidays, and Lights, Camera, Christmas!, alongside work by T.C. DeWitt, a writer, director, and actor.

Performers included Emmy winners Patrika Darbo, Kim Estes, and Courtney Hope; two-time nominee Kelsey Scott; and Kate Linder of The Young and the Restless, a 2025 Daytime Emmy Silver Circle inductee. Additional participants included Conner Floyd (The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives), Kevin Brief (The Pitt, Criminal Minds), Meredith Thomas (The Merry Gentlemen; producer of the Emmy-nominated Mafia Spies and $tack$), Vanessa Esperanza (CSI: NY), Genia Michaela, and Rosie Ryden, a student in LACAE’s ACT III program.

Audience members were invited to send Valentine’s messages backstage during the event.

The reading was produced by Meredith Thomas of FYC Independents, which has supported Emmy campaigns since 2018. Proceeds benefited Future Artists of Los Angeles (FALA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on training, performance, and community initiatives. LACAE Theatre and Acting School serves as FALA’s flagship program.

Photo Credit: Serena Jordan

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Zavi and Spencer MacIntire

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Pearly Mitnasala

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Jennifer Popagain and Elan Menkin

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
James Mottram, Roberta Bassin, Dale E. Turner, and Diana Lansleen

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Tracey Rooney and Jennifer Popagain

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Alan Gecht, Marcia Gecht, Lisa Reitman, Bill Pinajian with writer/director of Correspondent! , Gary Goldstein

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Sarah Nilsen 

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Executive Director of LACAE, Erin Coleman 

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Kelsey Scott and Courtney Hope

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Kim Estes

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
T.C. Dewitt and Vanessa Esperanza

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
T.C. Dewitt and Vanessa Esperanza

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Patrika Darbo

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Meredith Thomas and Kate Linder

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Patrika Darbo, Meredith Thomas and Kate Linder

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Kevin Brief and Conner Floyd

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Vanessa Esperanza

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Rosie Ryden

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd, Kim Estes and Kelsey Scott

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Kesey Scott, Courtney Hope, Patrika Darbo , Meredith Thomas and Kate Linder

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Genia Michaela and Rosie Ryden

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd, Meredith Thomas , Patrika Darbo , and Kate Linder

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Meredith Thomas

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Meredith Thomas, Patrika Darbo, and Kate Linder

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Meredith Thomas

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Genia Michaela and Rosie Ryden

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Courtney Hope

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Courtney Hope

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Courtney Hope

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Rosie Ryden

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Rosie Ryden

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Meredith Thomas

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Meredith Thomas

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Conner Floyd and Meredith Thomas

Photos: FYC Independents And LACAE Theatre Present ANOTHER NIGHT OF STAGED READING
Kim Estes


