Photos: DIDO OF IDAHO At Echo Theater Company

The West Coast premiere of Abby Rosebrock’s darkly funny romantic comedy “Dido of Idaho” opened Saturday night at The Echo Theater Company in a production directed by Abigail Deser. See photos of the production.
How far might a woman might go for the love of a man? Nora, a lovelorn baroque musicologist with a drinking problem, is head-over-heels for Michael, an English professor. Unfortunately, this particular good man has already been claimed by Crystal, a former Miss Idaho with a penchant for home manicures. When the extramarital hijinks go brutally awry, Nora flees to the Rocky Mountains to seek comfort from her estranged mother, Julie, and Julie’s new partner, Ethel. In her desperate bid to find compassion, Nora risks losing the only family she’s ever had — maybe forever.
Performances continue through August 26. For more information, go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.
Photo Credit: Makela Yepez Photography
Alana Deitze and Joby Earle
Alana Deitze and Joby Earle
Alana Deitze and Joby Earle
Alana Deitze
Julie Dretzin and Elissa Middleton
Nicole DuPort and Alana Dietze
Nicole DuPort
Nicole DuPort and Alana Dietze
Nicole DuPort and Alana Dietze
Nicole DuPort and Alana Dietze
Nicole DuPort and Alana Dietze
Alana Dietze and Nicole DuPort
Elissa Middleton and Julie Dretzin
