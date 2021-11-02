Photos: Curtain Call Of MAMMA MIA! At La Mirada Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Curtain Call Of MAMMA MIA! At La Mirada Theatre

Nov. 2, 2021  

"My, My...See just how much we've missed you!" as LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT welcome you back into their newly renovated theatre to find yourself singing along to the electric and exhilarating, MAMMA MIA!, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer, with musical direction by Keith Thompson, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by T.J. Dawson.

MAMMA MIA! will preview on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 30 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, October 30 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, November 21, 2021 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Get swept away by the infectious music, funny story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made MAMMA MIA! a worldwide phenomenon. On the eve of her wedding on an idyllic Greek island, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings back three men from her mother's past. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this fresh new look at the high-spirited, feel-good sensation will have you dancing in the aisles! Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets range from $17 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl

Executive Producer Tom McCoy

Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl

Executive Producer Tom McCoy

Brandon Halvorsen and Michael James

Rodrigo Varandas and Dillon Klena

Taubert Nadalini

Danny Bernardo, Eric Kunze, and Michael Cavinder

Emily King Brown and Candi Milo

Marie-France Arcilla

Marie-France Arcilla

The Company

The Company

Joi D. McCoy, Rodrigo Varandas, Emily King Brown, Gillian Bozajian, Juan Guillen, Danny Bernardo, Michael James, Adam Turney, Taubert Nadalini, Brandon Halvorsen, Isabella Olivas, Gabriella Carrillo, Jonathan McGill, Marie-France Arcilla, and Dylan Pass

Adam Turney, Taubert Nadalini, Brandon Halvorsen, Isabella Olivas, Gabriella Carrillo, Jonathan McGill, Marie-France Arcilla, Dylan Pass, Eric Kunze, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Michael Cavinder, Candi Milo, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Dillon Klena, and Momoko Sugai

Gillian Bozajian, Danny Bernardo, Michael James, Adam Turney, Taubert Nadalini, Brandon Halvorsen, Isabella Olivas, Gabriella Carrillo, Jonathan McGill, Marie-France Arcilla, Dylan Pass, Eric Kunze, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Christina Papandrea, Michael Cavinder, Candi Milo, and Kelly Powers-Figueroa

Christina Papandrea, Brandon Halvorsen, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Dylan Pass, Isabella Olivas, Adam Turney, Joi D. McCoy, and Rodrigo Varandas

Christina Papandrea, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Brandon Halvorsen, Chris Bona, Adam Turney, Joi D. McCoy, Dylan Pass, Rodrigo Varandas, Jonathan McGill, Momoko Sugai, Michael James, Juan Guillen, Gillian Bozajian, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, and Markesha Chatfield

Christina Papandrea, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Brandon Halvorsen, Chris Bona, Adam Turney, Joi D. McCoy, Dylan Pass, Rodrigo Varandas, Jonathan McGill, Dillon Klena, Momoko Sugai, Michael James, Juan Guillen, Gillian Bozajian, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, and Markesha Chatfield

Christina Papandrea, Isabella Olivas, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Brandon Halvorsen, Chris Bona, Gabriella Carillo, Dylan Pass, Taubert Nadalini, Rodrigo Varandas, Jonathan McGill, Dillon Klena, Momoko Sugai, Juan Guillen, Michael James, Juan Guillen, Gillian Bozajian, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, and Markesha Chatfield

Christina Papandrea, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Isabella Olivas, Joi D. McCoy, and Rodrigo Varandas

Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Isabella Olivas, Joi D. McCoy, and Taubert Nadalini

Dylan Pass, Isabella Olivas, Chris Bona, Christina Papandrea, Rodrigo Varandas, Momoko Sugai, Gabriella Carillo, and Taubert Nadalini

Gabriella Carrillo and Taubert Nadalini

Candi Milo, Marie-France Arcilla, and Emily King Brown

Fana Tesfagiorgis, Candi Milo, Marie-France Arcilla, Emily King Brown, and Michael James

Candi Milo, Marie-France Arcilla, and Emily King Brown

Marie-France Arcilla

Candi Milo, Marie-France Arcilla, and Emily King Brown

Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Emily King Brown, Marie-France Arcilla, Joi D. McCoy, Candi Milo, and Dillon Klena

Momoko Sugai, Ashley En-Fu Ashley, Rodrigo Varandas, and Emily King Brown

Emily King Brown, Marie-France Arcilla, and Candi Milo

Emily King Brown, Marie-France Arcilla, and Candi Milo

Michael Cavinder and Candi Milo

Eric Kunze and Marie-France Arcilla

Eric Kunze and Marie-France Arcilla

Isabella Olivas, Markesha Chatfield, Dylan Pass, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Chris Bona, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Adam Turney, Brandon Halvorsen, Emily King Brown, Christina Papandrea, Danny Bernardo, and Michael James

Chris Bona, Marie-France Arcilla, Dylan Pass, Gabriella Carillo, Adam Turney, Emily King Brown, Christina Papandrea, and Danny Bernardo

Brandon Halvorsen, Chris Bona, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Emily King Brown, and Danny Bernardo

Michael Cavinder, Candi Milo, Juan Guillen, Gillian Bozajian, and Michael James

Steven Stanley and James Stellos

Sloane Adams

Brent Crayon and Haezeline Crayon

Brent Crayon, Michael Orland, and Jonathan Richards

Brandon Halvorsen, Chris Bona, and Eric Kunze

Dylan Pass, Madison Mitchell, and Lauren Decierdo

Rodrigo Varandas and Jeanette Dawson

Danny Bernardo, Gabriella Carrillo, and Choreographer Dana Solimando

Christina Pappandrea and Rodrigo Varandas

Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Steven Stanley, and Marie-France Arcilla

Danny Bernardo, Director T.J. Dawson, and Marie-France Arcilla

Danny Bernardo, T.J. Dawson, Marie-France Arcilla, Michael Cavinder, Emily King Brown, and Candi Milo

Marie-France Arcilla, Emily King Brown, and Candi Milo

Rodrigo Varandas and Emily King Brown

Dance Captain Hannah Jean Simmons and Taubert Nadalini

Dylan Pass and T.J. Dawson

Momoko Sugai and Juan Guillen

Hanna Jean Simmons, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Jeanette Dawson, Momoko Sugai, and Emily King Brown

Hanna Jean Simmons, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Jeanette Dawson, Momoko Sugai, and Taubert Nadalini with Director T.J. Dawson

T.J. Dawson and Jeanette Dawson

Brandon Halvorsen and Chris Bona

Rodrigo Varandas, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Michael James, Gillian Bozajian, Isabella Olivas, Adam Turney, Dylan Pass, Christina Papandrea, Markesha Chatfield, Jonathan McGill, and Joi D. McCoy

Rodrigo Varandas, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Michael James, Gillian Bozajian, Isabella Olivas, Adam Turney, Dylan Pass, Christina Papandrea, Markesha Chatfield, Jonathan McGill, and Joi D. McCoy

Rodrigo Varandas, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Michael James, Gillian Bozajian, Isabella Olivas, Adam Turney, Dylan Pass, Christina Papandrea, Markesha Chatfield, Jonathan McGill, Joi D. McCoy, and Emily King Brown

Assistant Choreographers Kelly Powers-Figueroa and Rodrigo Varandas


