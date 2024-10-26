News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH

Guests danced the night away while sipping on Casamigos cocktails. 

By: Oct. 26, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos supported Pizzaslime at the streetwear label’s annual Halloween party. Guests including Rita Ora, Kaytranada, David Dobrik, Chantel Jeffries, Lindsey Marie Brewer, Tom Sandoval, Charlotte McKinney, Leah Talabi and more were greeted with a Casamigos welcome shot of their choice and enjoyed an ice luge. See photos below!

LATEST NEWS

EPIC Players Theatre to Present A NEURO-INCLUSIVE 90S CABARET at Catalina Bar & Grill
OUT OF THE BOX SHOWCASE Set for LACC Theatre Academy Next Month
Tonality to Perform HOMECARE at Beckman Auditorium in November
Student Blog: When in NYC

Guests danced the night away while sipping on Casamigos cocktails. Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated just for the event: the Casaslime - a Casamigos Margarita, and the Eye Candy - a Casamigos Paloma garnished with a candy eye ball.

Photo Credit: Cristian Lopez

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Casamigos Ice Luge

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Casamigos

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Chantel Jeffries

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
David Dobrik

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Drinks Menu

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Kay Tranada & Chloe Caillet

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Lindsey Marie Brewer

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Rita Ora

Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH Image
Rita Ora and Chloe Caillet



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos