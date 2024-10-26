Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH

Guests danced the night away while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.
Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos supported Pizzaslime at the streetwear label’s annual Halloween party. Guests including Rita Ora, Kaytranada, David Dobrik, Chantel Jeffries, Lindsey Marie Brewer, Tom Sandoval, Charlotte McKinney, Leah Talabi and more were greeted with a Casamigos welcome shot of their choice and enjoyed an ice luge. See photos below!
Guests danced the night away while sipping on Casamigos cocktails. Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated just for the event: the Casaslime - a Casamigos Margarita, and the Eye Candy - a Casamigos Paloma garnished with a candy eye ball.
