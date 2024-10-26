Photos: Casamigos Supports Pizzaslime's HALLOWEEN BASH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night in Beverly Hills, Casamigos supported Pizzaslime at the streetwear label’s annual Halloween party. Guests including Rita Ora, Kaytranada, David Dobrik, Chantel Jeffries, Lindsey Marie Brewer, Tom Sandoval, Charlotte McKinney, Leah Talabi and more were greeted with a Casamigos welcome shot of their choice and enjoyed an ice luge. See photos below!

Guests danced the night away while sipping on Casamigos cocktails. Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated just for the event: the Casaslime - a Casamigos Margarita, and the Eye Candy - a Casamigos Paloma garnished with a candy eye ball.

Photo Credit: Cristian Lopez



Casamigos Ice Luge

Casamigos

Chantel Jeffries

David Dobrik

Drinks Menu

Kay Tranada & Chloe Caillet

Lindsey Marie Brewer

Rita Ora

Rita Ora and Chloe Caillet

Comments