News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend

Performances of “The Piano Lesson” run through November 10.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Currently in previews, “The Piano Lesson” — the fourth play in Wilson’s extraordinary 10-play “American Century Cycle,” the second to win a Pulitzer Prize, and the fifth in A Noise Within’s commitment to stage them all — opens at A Noise Within this weekend. See photos from the production below. 

LATEST NEWS

The Los Angeles City College Foundation Gala to Honor Ken Jeong with The Rodney Respect Award
Brett C. Leonard's GUINEA PIG SOLO to Make West Coast Premiere at The Odyssey Theatre
AN ODD MOURNING Comes to Theatre 40 Next Month
IYMS Ambassador Denzel Whitaker To Helm Panel Of Young Filmmakers At First American Film Convention

Gregg T. Daniel is once again at the helm, following on the heels of critically acclaimed A Noise Within productions of “Gem of the Ocean,” “Seven Guitars,” “Radio Golf” and “King Hedley II.”

Written in Wilson’s always enthralling prose, The Piano Lesson weaves together elements of history and spirituality to create a haunting story about reckoning with a complicated past. In 1936 post-Depression Pittsburgh, Berniece (Nija Okoro) finds herself pitted against her newly arrived brother, Boy Willie (Kai A. Ealy), who is determined to sell a family heirloom: a piano decorated with images of their African ancestors carved by their enslaved grandfather. To Berniece, the piano represents a family legacy that must be preserved. Boy Willie sees it as a means to letting go of the past in order to move forward. As friends and relatives (LeShay Tomlinson Boyce, Jernard Burks, Madison Keffer, Alex Morris, Gerald C. Rivers and Evan Lewis Smith) get caught up in the dispute, a dynamic, gripping portrait emerges of a family haunted by its history and wrestling with its future.

Performances of “The Piano Lesson” run through Nov. 10. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.
 

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Evan Lewis Smith, Kai A. Ealy and Gerald C. Rivers

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Nija Okoro and Jernard Burks

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Nija Okoro and Jernard Burks

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Kai A. Ealy and LeShay Tomlinson Boyce

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Nija Okoro and Evan Lewis Smith

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Evan Lewis Smith, Nija Okoro, Alex Morris

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Kai A. Early and Alex Morris

Photos: August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON At A Noise Within This Weekend Image
Evan Lewis Smith, Gerald C. Rivers, Kai A. Ealy and Alex Morris



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos