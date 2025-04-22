Sheila-Joon Azim's OPHELIA'S REFRAIN Comes to Hollywood Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



sheila-joon azim's psychedelic solo show, Ophelia's Refrain follows the true story of a blue-eyed, blonde, half-Iranian woman from the streets of Seattle to the depths of the Amazon in a raw search for healing, identity, and meaning. Through song, movement, and a splash of punk rock, Ophelia's Refrain unspools a fever dream of sex, shame, and unraveling — becoming no one—so she can become herself.

Directed by Shyamala Moorty (Director of HFF 2024' winner for Best Physical Theater The Anti Yogi Liberation Not Lululemon). Sound design by Jess Baxter with original music from sheila-joon azim. Ophelia's Refrain will have 5 performances at Actors Company (Other Space Theater 916 N.Formosa Ave) beginning Saturday, June 7th at 3:30 PM, continuing Friday, June 13th at 8:30 PM; Thursday, June 19th at 10:00 PM; Monday, June 23 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, June 29th at 12:00 PM.

The Other Space Theater is located at 916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

sheila-joon azim* (AEA-SAG/AFTRA) is a half-Iranian actor-yogi, who spent decades on stage in New York having appeared in several of Shakespeare's plays with Judith Shakespeare Company as well as many original works Off-Broadway at The Duke Theatre, TBG Theatre, Theatre Row, Astoria Performing Arts Center and Metropolitan Playhouse, etc. Regional credits include The McCarter Theatre, George St. Playhouse and a national tour of Charlotte's Web, playing Charlotte. SJ is currently appearing in Peter Galipeau's feature film “Ward D” and in February of 2025 was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Triborough Film Festival. In addition to performance, SJ teaches and practices Yoga and will be pursuing her Master's degree in Yoga Studies this Fall 2025 at Loyola Marymount University.

