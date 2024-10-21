Photos: Ashley Park, Julianne Hough, & More Attend Make-A-Wish Masquerade Wish Gala 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hosted by Award-winning actor, comedian, and former wish granter, Anthony Anderson, the Make-A-Wish Masquerade Wish Gala 2024 featured a special appearance by Emmy award-winning actress, producer and dancer, Julianne Hough. 2024 honorees included Wish Alum and Critics choice, Grammy, and Tony-nominated actress, Ashley Park (Emily In Paris); Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of her namesake global lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott; and Kev Zoryan, former Managing Director and Head of US Asset Management for Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing and founding member of the Real Estate Cabinet at Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles.

Additionally, notable celebrities attended the red carpet gala on Saturday, October 19 such as Parker Forman (Emily In Paris), David Lim (S.W.A.T.), Kyle Hanagami (Choreographer), Sean Does Magic (Influencer/Magician), Ronnie2k (Influencer), Gracie Dzienny (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Nick Itkin (Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 2x Olympic Medalist), Isaac Charmond Jean-Paul (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020 2x Paralympic Medalist) and more.

“We are deeply appreciative of everyone who came out to support Make-A-Wish at this year’s Masquerade Wish Gala,” said SallyHopkins Conner Gala Co-Chair, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles and Vice President Global Content-Marketing, Programming & Partnership Marketing, Yellow Shoes Studio for Disney Experiences. “Thanks to the support of our donors and sponsors, we raised substantial funds that will help grant the wishes of nearly 600 children in the Greater Los Angeles area."

The 2024 Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater Los Angeles Masquerade Wish Gala brought together a community of industry leaders, wish families, corporations and celebrities dedicated to transforming the lives of children facing critical illnesses through the power and magic of wishes.

Since its inception in 1983, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles has granted over 10,000 wishes, providing children with a renewed sense of hope, strength, and normalcy. The event serves as a platform to honor those who have contributed significantly to this cause.

The 2024 Masquerade Wish Gala was an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and philanthropy. Funds raised from the event will directly benefit wish-granting efforts in the Greater Los Angeles area, making a meaningful impact on the lives of local children and their families. Photo credit: Philicia Endelman.

Comments