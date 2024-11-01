News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse

The production will run through Sunday, November 17.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Laguna Playhouse is presenting A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller and directed by David Ellenstein. The production will run through Sunday, November 17 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. Check out photos below!

This stunning Tony Award-winning drama from one of America’s greatest playwrights,  A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE delves into the complexities of family, love, and justice. Set in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores the lives of its characters with raw emotion and powerful storytelling. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the audience is drawn into a world where loyalties are tested, and the consequences of one’s actions have far-reaching implications. With compelling characters and intense relationships, this timeless drama keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.      

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse
Company

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Margot White, Marie Zolezzi, Richard Baird, Coby Rogers and Lowell Byers

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Marie Zolezzi, Richard Baird, Margot White, Lowell Byers and Coby Rogers

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Frank Corrado, Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Richard Baird and Steve Froehlich

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Margot White, Marie Zolezzi and Richard Baird

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Margot White and Richard Baird

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Richard Baird and Margot White

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Richard Baird and Frank Corrado

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Marie Zolezzi and Coby Rogers

Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Laguna Playhouse Image
Frank Corrado, Lowell Byers, Marie Zolezzi and Coby Rogers




