Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With the Cast Of A Little New Music's 20th Edition

Broadway's next generation comes to LA in A Little New Music's 20th concert of new musical theatre songs in The Sorting Room's 2019 Summer Series at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 26th at 7:00 pm. Kathy Deitch (B'way WICKED, FOOTLOOSE) will host. Multiple LA Ovation Award-winning composer Gregory Nabours (THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL) returns as music director, leading the ALNM band. Ticket availability is extremely limited, but there will be a waitlist. Scroll down for photos of the cast in rehearsal.

A Little New Music is proud to continue its partnership with The ASCAP Foundation, and will feature appearances from guest writers Matt Schatz (TIMBERLAKE), Laura Watkins (GLASS CEILINGS), and Saba Saghafi (LIMITED SPACE). Other writing teams whose work will be presented include: Katya Stanislavskaya (RESIDENT ALIEN, GOING SOUTH), Michael Heitzman & Ilene Reid (SOLANA), Tucker Murray Caploe, Nat! alie Walker & Mark Montondo, Oliver Houser (XY), David Alan Thornton (LADY MONDAY: A ROCK OPERA), Sam Carner & Derek Gregor (UNLOCK'D), Tim Rosser & Charlie Sohne (THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR), Barbara Bellman & Alanya Bridge, and David Mallamud (THE SNEETCHES).

Featured performers include Jonah Platt (B'way: WICKED, "JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Live"), Olivier Award nominee April Nixon (B'way SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, TOMMY), Carrie Manolakos (B'way: MAMMA MIA), Carlie Craig ("MADtv"), Devin Trey Campbell (B'way: KINKY BOOTS, ABC's "Single Parents"), Desmond Newson (National tour: HAMILTON), Miatta Lebile (NBC Diversity Showcase), Brent Ramirez (PANIC! Productions' NEXT TO NORMAL), Chassey Bennett (FROZEN: Live at The Hyperion), Alyssa Simmons (MTG's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE), Emmett Claren (MENDING), Vanessa Reseland (INTO THE WOODS at the Ahmanson), Wendy Rosoff (B'way: 42nd STREET), and ! Frankie Zabilka (THE BULLY PROBLEM).

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is the most innovative 90 minutes of new and unheard musical theatre material in Los Angeles. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theatre scene. Since 2013, A Little New Music has introduced an impressive array of nearly 250 songs by over 150 writing teams, including Academy and Tony Award winners Pasek & Paul (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN) and Tony Award nominees Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY). LA Weekly claims, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time."

Single ticket prices are $35/$25/$15. Audiences are invited to purchase craft cocktails, wine, or beer at the Briskin Bar located in the Jim and Eleanor Randall Grand Hall and may enjoy drinks at their seat! s during the performance. To purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/newmusic, call 310.746.4000, or stop by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210. For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or follow us on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @ALittleNewMusic.

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You