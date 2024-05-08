VANLYFE To Be Performed In the Parking Lot at Jaxx Theater As Part of Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanlyfe, a feels-on-wheels hobo dramedy of Brechtian proportions, will be performed In the Parking Lot at Jaxx Theater (5432 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029).

The show chronicles a weekend trip to the fringes of the social fabric and an exploration of the threads that hold a community together.

Sunny & Finn are a rowdy queer couple living in a broken-down van in Venice Beach. When a nearby murder causes a 48-hour police sweep of their encampment, Sunny & Finn must rely on their wits and community to move the van or lose everything they own. As all easy fixes slip away, their identities and dedications are tested as they learn where and with whom home truly lies.

Vanlyfe blurs the lines of theater and activism with interactive elements and a secret mission for the audience. Filled with humor, heart, joy, and struggle, Vanlyfe challenges the criminalization of homelessness through a rag-tag story of solidarity and hope.

Directed by Soph Fuchs and Elliot Evans and written by Elliot Evans and Soph Fuchs, starring Elliot Evans, Andy Casillas, Becca Khalil, Sol Joun, Jessica Bowe, Soph Fuchs, and Jocelyn Contreras.

