Jaxx Theatricals Presents CHESS The Musical At The Hollywood Fringe Festival & Encore Awards Series

Jaxx Theatricals has announced the final show of its 17 Year Anniversary Season as part of this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival and the first show in their 18th season for the Encore Awards Series following Fringe.

Music by Benny Anderssön and Bjorn Ulvæus (from Abba) with book and lyrics by Tim Rice. The show is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas, Artistic Director of Jaxx Theatricals, United States Cultural Arts Envoy and recent Stage Raw Award Winner for Direction and Drama Critics Circle Award Nominee for Choreography for Andrew Lippa's Wild Party. Mr. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award, BroadwayWorld Award and an LA Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical (Co-Producer/Director/Choreographer) starring Tony-Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. Chess is Music Directed and Conducted by James Lent, Stage Managed by Colin Tracy and Produced by JesusDavid TorresMorabito.

While the plot of Chess has changed in the various incarnations of the musical, some of the basic elements have remained the same throughout the life of the show making it a perfect choice for Fringe. The musical was inspired by some of the political machinations surrounding the 1972 Fischer-Spassky World Championship match. The West End production of the show begins with the American World Champion, Frederick "Freddie" Trumper arriving with his second, Florence Vassy, who wants him to tone down his behavior. Trumper is opposed by Russian challenger Anatoly Sergievsky. After a series of victories for Anatoly, Florence leaves Freddie, and he resigns from the match. Anatoly wins the match, then seeks asylum in England with the help of Florence; the two have fallen for each other.

One year later, Anatoly defends his title against Russian opponent, Leonid Viigand. The match takes place in Bangkok, and Freddie is on hand for the match. The Russians have also sent Anatoly's former wife Svetlana to Bangkok; a Russian agent blackmails her into coercing Anatoly to lose the match. Florence is also given incentives to get Anatoly to agree to lose, but these efforts prove fruitless. Freddie ultimately decides to give Anatoly some critical advice that helps Anatoly defeat his opponent. Anatoly, feeling as though his only successes in life (at least for the time being) are likely to come on the chessboard, decides to return to Russia.

The music from Chess has remained popular for decades. Before the musical was ever performed, a concept album was released that contained only a vague description of the plot. The album was a worldwide hit, reaching the top 50 in several countries, including the top 10 statuses in the United Kingdom, West Germany, and South Africa. It was even the number one album in Sweden for seven weeks, thanks in large part due to ABBA's contributions to the musical score. The biggest hit of all from the album was "One Night in Bangkok", which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Other songs that gained significant popularity included "I Know Him So Well" (a #1 hit in the UK & Whitney Houston cover in the U.S.), "Nobody's Side," "The Arbiter," and "Pity the Child."

Chess at the Hollywood Fringe Festival stars Whitney Vigil as Florence, Michael Scott Harris* as Anatoly, Jill Marie Burke* as Svetlana, Griffith Frank and DT Matias* as Freddie and Nathanael O'Neal as the Arbiter. O'Neal takes over as Anatoly and Matias for Arbiter for the Encore Awards Series. Supporting roles include Joe Chiapa as Walter, Erin Lee Smith as the Mayor of Merano, Bryan Vickery* as Molokov and Kyler Wells as Viigand. Angel Anderson, Taylor Bailey, Kiera Morris*, Landry Noel, Seth Palmquist, Sophia Marie Rizzo, Cat Ski, Jenna Small and Jesus David Torres make up the ensemble chess pieces.

Designers include Jamie Humiston (Sound), Justin Kelley-Cahill (Lighting), Jeremy Lucas (Costumes), Jeanne-Mare Raubenheimer (Make-up) and Colin Tracy (Scenic). Chess features a live band with James Lent (keys), Alec de Kervor(guitar), Lucas Helfman (bass) & Tom Zygmont (drums).

Jaxx's debut production was the critically acclaimed West Coast premiere of Cy Coleman's The Life at the Stella Adler Theatre starring David St. Louis ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist") and Drag Superstar, Willam ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). Since then, Jaxx has produced a 40th Anniversary production of A Chorus Line, the sold-out 99-seat premiere of Matilda, the Musical, the World Premiere of Halfway to Gethsemane at last year's Hollywood Fringe Festival and most recently, the award-winning Wild Party.

For maximum Fringe-friendly flexibility - Chess is being presented in two parts. Match 1 will be presented @ 8PM (75 mins.) & Match 2 @ 9:30PM (60 mins). They require separate tickets for each Match if you book the General Admission seats via Hollywood Fringe. There is a Premium Reserved option for both matches (the entire show in two acts) via an alternate website.

While you may see one Match without the other as they are two separate Chess tournaments, it might be helpful to see them in order, but either way Chess is about the music! Come on out for the music (by the ABBA guys) and stay for Jaxx's live on-stage band!

Tickets and More Information

Chess previews June 22, 23 & 25. Opening Night is June 26th. The show runs June 27, 28 & 29 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Encore Awards Series runs July 12, 13 & 14. The Jaxx Theatre is located at 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. in East Hollywood, 90029. Parking is available at 1110 N. Western Ave. For General Admission tickets assigned at check-in, please visit HollywoodFringe.org. For Premium Reserved tickets please visit: www.Showclix.com/Event/Jaxx-Chess.

