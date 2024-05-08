ASTROLOGICALLY SCREWED Starts June 9 At Hudson Backstage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Astrologically Screwed, a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, written and performed by Pam Levin and irected by Chera Marks will be presented at Hudson Backstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038).

Previews Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Regular performances on Wednesday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 4:00 p.m.

On the occasion of her 25th birthday, Pam is gifted with a reading by a noted psychic. In the years immediately following the reading, wonderful things will happen for Pam. But the psychic abruptly and ominously ends the reading when she sees what awaits Pam when she turns 40.

Pam meets and marries the guy of her dreams at age 29. Her best friend angels her first solo show. So far, so great. Eventually, her 40th birthday rolls around, filling her with dread. What did that psychic see? Is Pam doomed? Is she astrologically screwed? Is the title of this show any indication? Will the celestial spirits and her guardian angels protect her?

If all this stuff about astrology, aagels, spirits and the stars sounds a bit woo-woo, that's because, well, it is. But it's also a lot of fun to watch. We promise.

Pam Levin has over two decades of experience in performing solo shows. Her previous credits include Tales of Modern Motherhood: This S*it Just Got Real; Tales of Modern Motherhood Part 2: Gender & Identity; The Quiet Room; and In My Own X-Rated Words. Astrologically Screwed debuted as a virtual streaming show at the Whitefire Theatre during the pandemic lockdown and won Solofest Best of Fest Awards in 2021 and 2023.

Chera Marks directs Astrologically Screwed. She is the Artistic Director of the Act-1 company. She is also a choreographer and has directed and acted in musical theatre.

Whether you believe that astrology is astral or only half-astral, you'll know that you won't be Astrologically Screwed forever. This show is a life-affirming good time.

How do you know you'll leave the theatre with a great big smile on your face? Because it's written in the stars!

