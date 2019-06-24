Photo Flash: First Look at Loft Theatre Ensemble's WAIT UNTIL DARK

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark. Under the direction of Kenneth Rogers, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Anna-Katherina Benz, Britt Crisp, Marissa Galloway, Victoria Anne Greenwood, Jason Ryan Lovett, Max Marsh, Wes McGee, Matthew Wayne Roberts, and Jared Wilson. Opening is set for Saturday, June 22, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, July 28 only.

New York, 1966 - In this exciting new take on Frederick Knott's suspenseful drama, a young blind woman is manipulated by ruthless con men as they search for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her basement apartment, she learns that her blindness can be her best defense if she can only Wait Until Dark. The original Broadway production starred Lee Remick and ran for 373 performances. The New York Post called the play "a first-rate shocker."

Scenic design is by Madilyn Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Marisa Galloway and Jennifer DeRosa, and sound design is by Tor Brown and Kenneth Rogers. Assistant director is Cameron Britton and stage managers are Noah Copfer and Victoria Anne Greenwood.

General admission tickets for Wait Until Dark are $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is now located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

Photo Credit: Victoria Anne Greenwood



Marissa Galloway

Marissa Galloway, Britt Crisp

Matthew Wayne Roberts, Marissa Galloway

Jason Ryan Lovett, Jared Wilson, Max Karsh





