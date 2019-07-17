Photo Flash: First Look at LOST: The Musical at Whitefire Theatre (Sherman Oaks)

Jul. 17, 2019  

The Whitefire Theatre Musical Mondays presents the revival of LOST: The Musical, written by Steven Christopher Parker & Steven Brandon, directed by Steven Brandon, produced by Parker, Brandon, and Rachel Stein. From the producers of Shame of Thrones: The Musical comes a musical parody of LOST, a favorite cult hit TV show, which puts a humorous twist on a show that riveted us, shocked us and entertained us throughout the years. Six seasons (121 hours) of episodes are boiled down to 50 characters, played by 14 actors, across one night of hilarious and wacky absurdity.

Mondays at 8:00 pm. July 15 - September 23.

Special Anniversary Show Sunday at 7 pm, September 22.

Tickets are $25 - $30.

Tickets and Information: https://lostparody.brownpapertickets.com/.

The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks 91423.

