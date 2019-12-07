Photo Flash: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the second show of its 2019-20 Season, the can't-miss, holiday event of the season, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, adapted by Joe Landry, from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra & Jo Swerling and directed by ETC's Director of Education and Outreach, Brian McDonald. It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play begins previews on Thursday, December 5, opens on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

ETC's production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is set in Santa Barbara in 1947, and features mock radio commercials for local businesses from that time.

Inspired by the classic holiday film, the radio play tells the entire story of idealistic George Bailey, a man who gives up his dreams to help others, and whose life's decisions on Christmas Eve bring about the intervention of his guardian angel. This timeless story comes to life with five talented actors performing dozens of characters as a live radio broadcast with live Foley sound effects right before your eyes. This production will surely ignite the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.

All preview tickets are $42. Regular adult ticket prices range from $62 to $77 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for only $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are always just $40. Single tickets are available through the ETC Box Office at (805) 965-5400 x 115, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400. Prices subject to change.





