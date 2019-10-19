Photo Flash: First Look at COCK at Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square Theatre Company and the Beverly Hills Playhouse presents a new production of Cock by Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Michael Yavnieli, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Miles Cooper, Andrew Creer, Caroline Gottlieb, and Robert R Ryel. Opening is set for Friday, October 18, at 8pm. The regular running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through November 17.

First performed at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2011, Cock is the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.

All seats are $25 for general admission and tickets may be purchased online at www.crimsonsquare.org or by phone at (323) 348-4979. The Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Avenue in Beverly Hills, 90211.





