Photo Flash: First Look At SKYLIGHT At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, presents David Hare's celebrated drama, Skylight. Written by David Hare and directed by Chance Theater's Artistic Director, Oanh Nguyen, Skylight will preview from April 19th through April 26th; with regular performances beginning April 27th and continuing through May 19th on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant, a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died. As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires. Can they find their way back to each other, or has the time for their tumultuous romance reached its end?

Skylight premiered in May 1995 at the Cottesloe Theatre, National Theatre, directed by Richard Eyre and starring Michael Gambon and Lia Williams. This is the production that won the Olivier for Best Play. In 2015, there was a highly lauded Broadway revival with Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan that won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

This production will star Jessica Erin Martin(as Kyra Hollis), Steve Marvel (as Tom Sergeant), and Sam Bullington (as Edward Sergeant). Jessica has appeared onstage at ACT Theatre and San Jose Rep, as well as television in shows such as CBS' Criminal Minds and NBC's Grimm. She won the Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for the web series, Wrecked. Steve has appeared at theaters throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, such as Aurora Theatre (San Francisco, CA) and the renowned Reduced Shakespeare Company. Sam is a film and theater actor from Texas, who has worked most recently with Granbury Theatre Company in Fort Worth. All three cast members are making their Chance debuts with this production.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller, True Image Studio





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You