Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present the play We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915 by playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury Tuesday, September 28 through Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students. All four Theatre Department Series shows for the 2021-2022 season are available for purchase for just $48. Tickets are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page.

There will also be a virtual talkback immediately after the Saturday, September 29 performance featuring the cast and director.

In We Are Proud to Present, a woman discovers her African ancestry and attempts to tell the story of this long-lost culture with a company of actors. Three black and three white Americans struggle to retain polite political correctness while fighting to humanize both the Herero people and their German colonizers in our current racial/political climate... What could go wrong?

Visiting Professor of Theatre, Acting, and Directing Nic Few directs the cast, which features Yayabell Debay, Brykell Killingsworth, Chase Perry, Haley Powell, Conrad Quinn and Coby Rogers

"I've alway believed that great directors allow the specific communities in which they serve to guide one's choice in a show... Our community helped me choose We Are Proud to Present. History-and the perspective from which it is presented in schools-is a major topic buzzing around our community. Both in our classes and in our homes students and parents are debating how history should be taught or even if some parts of our history should be discussed at all, specifically arguments concerning race and culture in America. This dynamic comedy and award-winning show by Jackie Sibblies Drury is on the pulse of American theatre and perhaps one of the most incredibly structured shows I have ever unpacked," Few said.

"It is my hope that our community will be encouraged to have the tough conversations that Pepperdine actors have worked through in the process of making this show. I've witnessed our actors have a change of perspective, watched fierce walls of self protection crumble, and seen growth of compassion, introspection and empathy toward one another from the very first week of rehearsal. I look to produce theatre that is entertaining, enlightening and educational and We Are Proud to Present is in alignment with those goals."

This play contains profanity; recommended for ages 16+.