Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents FUTUREPROOF

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present their production of Fringe First winner Futureproof by Lynda Radley on Tuesday, September 24 through Friday,September 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Malibu campus' Lindhurst Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, and are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

In a desperate attempt to keep his company afloat, Robert Riley, owner of Riley's Odditorium, tries out a new marketing strategy: Will audiences pay to see his company of genuine wonders become just like them? This band of traveling performers have to decide if they want to fit in or stand out in this incredibly insightful play about identity and the capacities of the human spirit.

Cathy Thomas-Grant directs the cast, which features Pepperdine students Nate Bartoshuk, Lauren Burton, Sara Eakman, Alexander Kolm, Bri Lawrence, Clayton Mattingly, and Julia Pankow.

"Lynda writes with style, humor, and poetic passion. This poignant, funny and incredibly insightful play is about a family of misfits that the world has left behind. For me the play is about the difference between self-directed change and something that's imposed on you from the outside. What steps do you have to take to make yourself relevant to an audience? What happens when you become a stranger to yourself and give up your individuality?" Thomas-Grant said.



This play deals with difficult topics such as eating disorders and body image. No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.





