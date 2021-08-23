Pepperdine Center For The Arts Announces 2021â€“2022 Season

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University has announced its 2021-2022 season of performances.

Celebrated jazz singer Stacey Kent, America's Got Talent finalist Catapult, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, founder of the Byrds Roger McGuinn, and Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are just a few of the artists set to appear at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University during its 2021-2022 season.

Among the musicians and bands coming to Pepperdine's Malibu campus are GRAMMY-nominated Songwriters Hall of Fame member JD Souther; Juno Award-winning indie group the Wailin' Jennys; MacArthur fellow and GRAMMY Award-winning mandolin musician Chris Thile; Jim Croce musical homage Croce Plays Croce; Blues Hall of Fame legend the Robert Cray Band; harmonious a cappella group Take 6; iconic jazz ensemble the Four Freshmen; American indie band the Weepies and renowned vocalist Joan Osborne; Juno-nominated folk band Dala; female jazz group Bessie, Billie and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz; brilliant tunesmith Marc Cohn; and the West Coast premiere of Stewart Copeland's first oratorio, Satan's Fall.

Featuring dancers who are "among America's best" (New York Times), Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet BalletX kicks off the season's dance and spectacle offerings, which includes acrobatic troupe Cirque Mechanics, dynamic drum group TAIKOPROJECT, musical movement duo Collision of Rhythm, modern American dance group Ailey II, and enchanting puppet performance The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Classics.

The Stars of Stage and Screen series includes multimedia musical performance Jenny Scheinman in Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait, multi-instrumental cartoon comedy show the Queen's Cartoonists, and musical theatre hits in On Broadway.

The Recital Series, featuring the talents of young classical musicians, includes performances by violinist Geneva Lewis, cellist Gabriel Martins, pianist Tony Yun, and violinist Benjamin Baker.

"It's my pleasure to announce our new season at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. Each year, we present an innovative, unique, entertaining, and diverse program of exceptional performances. The 2021-2022 season will include several returning favorites as well as many new-to-Pepperdine performances," says Rebecca Carson, Managing Director of the Center for the Arts. "After a long, challenging year, we are excited to welcome our patrons back as we resume live performances. Now more than ever, we need the joy, wonder, and delight of the arts."

Season subscription packages are now on sale; subscribers (those who purchase tickets to four or more shows) will have exclusive access to tickets until individual tickets go on sale on Monday, August 30. Subscribers receive a 10 percent discount on the best seats, exchanges without fees, and early access to tickets.

Tickets may be purchased by calling our Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/events.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 55,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

