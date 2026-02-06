Pepe Romero Will Return to Long Beach Symphony

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Long Beach Symphony will soon present “Pepe Romero Returns”, a highlight of the 2025–26 Classical Series, on February 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. This exceptional evening will feature the return of iconic classical guitar virtuoso Pepe Romero, joined by the Long Beach Symphony under the direction of Music Director Eckart Preu.

Celebrated worldwide for his artistic brilliance and deep musical expression, Pepe Romero will perform Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez — regarded as one of the most beloved and evocative guitar concertos in the classical repertoire. Audiences will be transported to the rich landscapes and rhythms of Spain through this timeless masterpiece.

The concert opens with Elegía Andina for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank, a vivid and lyrical orchestral work inspired by the sounds of the Andean pan flute. The evening concludes with selections from George Frideric Handel’s Water Music Suites 1 & 2 — a joyous and regal Baroque treasure originally composed for outdoor celebration on the River Thames.

“We are thrilled to welcome back to Long Beach the legendary Pepe Romero,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “Hearing Pepe Romero live is the kind of experience that stays with you long after the final note. This concert invites audiences to slow down, listen deeply, and feel the emotional power of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez in a truly personal way.”

About Pepe Romero:

Widely recognized as one of the greatest living classical guitarists, Pepe Romero has captivated audiences around the globe with his profound musicianship. Born in Málaga, Spain, and part of the legendary Romero guitar dynasty, his career has spanned decades with performances alongside the world’s leading orchestras and at major international venues. On February 11, 2000, King Juan Carlos I of Spain knighted Pepe and his brothers, Celin and Angel, into the Order of Isabella the Catholic. He was named "Distinguished Artist in Residence" at the USC Thornton School of Music in 2004. In 2007, the Romero Quartet received the President's Merit Award from the Recording Academy, the producers of the Grammy Awards, and, in November 2012, Romero's recording of Concierto festivo by Ernesto Cordero was nominated for Best Classical Album at the Latin Grammy Awards.