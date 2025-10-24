Patrika Darbo, Kim Estes, Kelsey Scott and More Join A NIGHT OF STAGED READINGS in Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Kim Estes, and two-time nominee Kelsey Scott will headline A Night of Staged Readings, an exclusive, one-night-only event presented by the Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE) in partnership with Future Artists Los Angeles (FALA).

The event will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 11031 Camarillo St, North Hollywood, CA 91602. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with readings beginning at 8:00 PM.

The evening will feature staged readings of never-before-seen television pilots performed by Emmy nominees and winners from the Television Academy. This celebration of storytelling and creative collaboration also serves as a fundraiser to support FALA’s nonprofit programs for emerging artists. Guests can expect live performances, a signature cocktail, giveaways, and a dynamic atmosphere highlighting innovation and community in the performing arts. Seating is limited, and early reservations are encouraged.

Cast and Creative Team

A Night of Staged Readings is written and directed by Tanya Bershadsky and T.C. De Witt. The featured cast includes Emmy winners Patrika Darbo and Kim Estes, and Emmy nominee Kelsey Scott, joined by Ray Proscia, Meredith Thomas, Gabrielle Walsh, Marabina James, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Mallik El-Amin, Marco Fuller, and Erica Ibsen.

Tanya Bershadsky, an Emmy-nominated producer and casting director best known for Larry King Now, and T.C. De Witt, a writer and director recognized for The Demon Detective, Blade: Heart of Darkness, and Movember, lead the creative direction for the production.

Event Details

Proceeds will benefit Future Artists Los Angeles, supporting training, mentorship, and opportunities for the next generation of creative storytellers. For more information, visit Future Artists Los Angeles.

About the Organizations

The Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE) is redefining performing arts education by blending the rigor of classical training with a focus on equity, inclusion, and real-world application. As a flagship program of Future Artists Los Angeles (FALA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, LACAE provides a creative home for diverse artists to develop, connect, and lead through their craft.