Pasadena Dance Theatre Reveals New Co-Artistic Directors, Plus THE NUTCRACKER

Pasadena Dance Theatre has Jean Michelle Sayeg and Eric Shah as the dance organization’s Co-Artistic Directors.

“We are confident that Jean and Eric will honor and build upon the more than 65-year legacy and foundation of Pasadena Dance Theatre as well as bring in new ideas and creative pursuits for the future. Jean received her pre professional training at PDT and throughout their professional careers, she and Eric have worked together extensively,” said Nancy Schmieder, Vice President of the Pasadena Dance theatre Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to seeing what they do with that synergy of past and future, together with their collaborative working relationship, here at PDT.”

Jean Michelle Sayeg, a proud PDT alum has a deep connection to the organization’s legacy. “Returning to PDT feels like coming home. I was fortunate to have excellent training from age eight to seventeen.” She went on to train further at San Francisco Ballet and spent several seasons performing as soloist and in principal roles at State Street Ballet and Smuin Ballet SF. Sayeg has performed on prestigious stages such as the War Memorial Opera House, Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Music Center. As she returns to lead PDT with co-director Shah, Sayeg is passionate about nurturing the next generation of students, just as her instructors did for her. “I’m so grateful to my mentors who developed our talents and gave us opportunities. They gave me the tools to have a successful career in dance, and now I’m driven to do the same for our students.

Eric Shah is excited to be co-directing this new production. Through his 20 years as a professional dancer and educator, he finds his greatest passion in the teaching, coaching, and mentoring of pre-professional and professional dancers. Together Eric and Jean will strive to connect and collaborate with local Pasadena arts organizations, and to grow and revitalize the legacy of the Pasadena Dance Theatre.

Alongside Sayeg & Shah, International Ovation Award Winning Lighting Designer Jared Sayeg will have full circle collaboration on the production, where his career began. “PDT embraced my eagerness as a young kid with a dream to work backstage: where I was fortunate to meet my mentor, lighting designer Liz Stillwell. The years I spent working on The Nutcracker and the relationships I made are some of my most memorable experiences that shaped my passion for design, dance, and theater. Coming back twenty-five years later with my sister and collaborating on the production where we got our start has been a gift. I hope the production continues to inspire audiences just as it did for us.”

In addition to announcing Sayeg and Shah’s appointment, Pasadena Dance Theatre announced that their annual holiday presentation of The Nutcracker will be the Co-Artistic Directors first production for the organization. The cherished tradition for families throughout southern California. Performances will take place at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse on Friday, December 20th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 21st at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00 pm.

Under their visionary leadership, this year’s Nutcracker will bring new life to the timeless tale. They have reimagined the production with fresh choreography and stunning design elements while honoring the classic Tchaikovsky score that has captivated audiences for generations. PDT’s Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara as she embarks on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince. Filled with delightful characters, from the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Mouse King, and breathtaking performances by both world-renowned guest artists Aaron Smyth and Matisse Love. The company includes PDT Alumni, local professionals and the talented PDT conservatory dancers, this is a production that is not to be missed.

Added new elements, collaborations and cultural highlights will include The High Notes of the Pasadena Chorale singing live combined with the new choreography by Sayeg. In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, a time symbolizing good fortune, strength and power-two authentic Chinese Dragons will appear blending traditional movement with classical ballet. Master Instructor Kin Lam will be coaching PDT dancers in the technical maneuvering of the Dragons. Arturo Fernandez, former Ballet Master Emeritus of Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet will be choreographing the sultry Arabian dance. Additionally, PDT is thrilled to collaborate with the U.S. National Men’s Four Acrobatic Gymnasts Team whose extraordinary athleticism will bring Russian dance to life with breathtaking skill.

Join Pasadena Dance Theatre for a spectacular holiday tradition and experience the magic of The Nutcracker. Proceeds from the performances will support PDT’s mission to enrich the cultural landscape of Southern California through exceptional dance education and performance.

Select a VIP ticket (available with any seat purchase and receive:

• A backstage tour

• Meet the dancers

• Photo opportunity on the Throne holding the Nutcracker

• A Sugar Plum Fairy gift bag



