Pasadena Chorale Celebrates The Season With Three Holiday Performances This December

Pasadena Chorale, fresh from its recent national recognition as winner of the prestigious American Prize in Choral Performance, has announced three festive performances this December, including two free concerts and one benefit event. Audiences are invited to join the award-winning Chorale in celebrating the holiday season through inspiring choral music.

The holiday celebration begins on December 4th with The Light of Hope Returning, a stirring American oratorio by celebrated composer Shawn Kirchner. Performed at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, this concert will feature 90 singers accompanied by Kirchner himself at the piano. Kirchner's oratorio brings together bluegrass, gospel, and contemporary classical styles for a heartfelt, uniquely American holiday experience. The Pasadena Chorale is excited to offer this special rendition of the work with the composer accompanying, and will release a recording of this version in early 2025. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend, allowing everyone in the community to participate in the seasonal festivities (reservations are required).

On December 14th and 15th, the Chorale will present Twilight of the Year, an intimate concert featuring contemplative and heartwarming music of the season. Held at Altadena Community Church, this concert will feature 16 singers in the stunning acoustics of this beautiful church. Seating is limited, and it is encouraged to make your reservations early. The Saturday evening performance on December 14th at 7:30 p.m. will be free of charge, (although reservations are required), while the Sunday matinee on December 15th at 4 p.m. will be a benefit concert with tickets available for $25. Proceeds from the benefit concert will support Pasadena Chorale's mission of offering free, high-quality concerts and educational programs to the Pasadena community.

For more information about Pasadena Chorale, please visit pasadenachorale.org.

