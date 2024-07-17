Pacific Symphony's Symphony in the Cities Returns to Musco Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Symphony’s Symphony in the Cities will return to Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m., allowing the local community to enjoy an evening of free classical music on the Aitken Arts Plaza lawn.

Now an annual Musco Center tradition and local favorite, Pacific Symphony’s Symphony in the Cities brings people together each year for a day of beautiful music, community gathering, and family-friendly activities.

With a potpourri of popular classics, pop tunes, and patriotic tunes, these concerts are led by Music Director Carl St.Clair and the audience is invited to participate in a sing-along of patriotic favorites. Selected pieces include John Stafford Smith’s “The Star-Spangled Banner,” John Williams’ “Imperial March" from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Allegro moderato from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35.” The night’s featured artist will be violinist Rubi Lee.

A pre-concert Musical Playground will include many interactive and hands-on activities for children, including instrument making and a drum circle. And—back each year by popular demand—kids have the chance to learn how to conduct with Maestro St.Clair and later help lead the orchestra in Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea” during the concert.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a lawn chair or blanket, and gather the whole family for this event!

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., activities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL