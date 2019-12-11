Pacific Symphony's Family Musical Mornings Series Presents OPERA FOR KIDS: ELIXIR OF LOVE

Pacific Symphony's Family Musical Mornings series presents a special, just-for-kids rendition of Gaetano Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love" in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Enter the big top to immerse yourself in Donizetti's operatic circus, featuring a lovestruck laborer, a greedy quack and a love potion-what could possibly go wrong here? Associate Conductor Roger Kalia leads the audience through the twists and turns of Donizetti's comic opera for a morning of magical music.

"Opera for Kids: Elixir of Love" takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. A Musical Carnival will be at each concert, encouraging children to test drive instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and participate in themed crafts. Activities start at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers. Tickets start at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is part of the 2019-20 "Family Musical Mornings" series that consists of five 45-minute concerts designed for children aged 5-11, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Donizetti's comic opera "The Elixir of Love," or "L'elisir d'amore," is one of the composer's most frequently performed operatic works, featuring its famed tenor aria "Una furtiva lagrima." The opera follows the story of a laboring peasant, Nemorino, who is struck by unrequited love for the rich, beautiful Adina. With the help of a traveling quack doctor, Nemorino seeks a mythical love potion that he believes will win over Adina, not knowing what else he has coming for him! With its beautiful melodies, colorful characters and spectacular story, "The Elixir of Love" is sure to be a concert the whole family will enjoy.

Dynamic and innovative, Indian-American conductor Roger Kalia is acclaimed by the press as "one to watch." A respected collaborator with orchestras and artists alike, in May 2019 Kalia was named music director of New Hampshire's 96-year-old orchestra, Symphony NH (Symphony New Hampshire). Since July 2018 he has served as music director of California's Orchestra Santa Monica, and recently had his contract extended through 2021. In January 2019, Kalia's contract with Pacific Symphony was extended to August 2020, and he was promoted to Associate Conductor, having served a three-year tenure as the orchestra's assistant conductor and music director of the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra. August 2019 marks Kalia's ninth season as music director and co-founder of the celebrated Lake George Music Festival in upstate New York.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





