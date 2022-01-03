Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pacific Symphony Reschedules This Week's Classical Series Performances

pixeltracker

Late January concerts remain scheduled as planned with robust safety protocols in place.

Jan. 3, 2022  

Pacific Symphony announced today that it has postponed concerts scheduled to take place this week until June. Anyone holding a ticket for "Mozart and Mahler," originally scheduled Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8 or "Mahler's Symphony No. 4" on Sunday, Jan. 9, will be able to attend concerts featuring the same repertoire June 23-26.

With many audience members and musicians traveling during the holidays or gathering together with larger groups, officials felt that postponing this particular set of concerts was the best way to ensure the safety of audiences, musicians, volunteers and staff. Late January concerts remain scheduled as planned with robust safety protocols in place.

Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte said "In consultation with guest artists, musicians and health experts, and given the proximity of these concerts to the holiday travel season, we decided to postpone the program. It was good fortune that Christina Naughton and Michelle Naughton, the brilliant piano duo scheduled to perform Mozart's Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos, will join Carl St.Clair to perform the program as planned this June."

Forsyte added, "We want to start off the new year honoring our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our audiences, musicians and staff. We take that responsibility seriously, so we appreciate your understanding, apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to our performances later this month."

All other scheduled performances are expected to take place as planned, including the next Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Classical Series concert Jan. 27-29 - "Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto" - and Lunar New Year on Feb. 5.

For more information, call Pacific Symphony's ticket office at (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY is Coming To The North Charleston PAC in March
  • Summer: The Donna Summer Musical coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center February 7, 2022
  • RENT Is Coming to Charleston Gaillard Center on January 27, 2022
  • Primus to Bring A TRIBUTE TO KINGS Tour to North Charleston PAC