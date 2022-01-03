Pacific Symphony Reschedules This Week's Classical Series Performances

Pacific Symphony announced today that it has postponed concerts scheduled to take place this week until June. Anyone holding a ticket for "Mozart and Mahler," originally scheduled Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8 or "Mahler's Symphony No. 4" on Sunday, Jan. 9, will be able to attend concerts featuring the same repertoire June 23-26.

With many audience members and musicians traveling during the holidays or gathering together with larger groups, officials felt that postponing this particular set of concerts was the best way to ensure the safety of audiences, musicians, volunteers and staff. Late January concerts remain scheduled as planned with robust safety protocols in place.

Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte said "In consultation with guest artists, musicians and health experts, and given the proximity of these concerts to the holiday travel season, we decided to postpone the program. It was good fortune that Christina Naughton and Michelle Naughton, the brilliant piano duo scheduled to perform Mozart's Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos, will join Carl St.Clair to perform the program as planned this June."

Forsyte added, "We want to start off the new year honoring our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our audiences, musicians and staff. We take that responsibility seriously, so we appreciate your understanding, apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to our performances later this month."

All other scheduled performances are expected to take place as planned, including the next Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Classical Series concert Jan. 27-29 - "Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto" - and Lunar New Year on Feb. 5.

For more information, call Pacific Symphony's ticket office at (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.