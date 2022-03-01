Pacific Chorale To Hold Auditions For 2022-2023 Season

The Grammy-nominated Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in all sections - soprano, alto, tenor and bass - for entry in the ensemble's 2022-23 season. Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/ beginning March 3. In-person auditions will be scheduled in April on a first-applied, first-served basis. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale, which is considered among the nation's leading choirs, must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

"Pacific Chorale is coming back stronger than ever," notes Istad. "We are seeking talented singers from across Southern California to add their voices to our amazing ensemble and to serve as a broader voice of our community. If you have missed singing in a choral ensemble, then now is the time to check out Pacific Chorale."

Pacific Chorale, the resident choir at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, is an Orange County "treasure" with a "fresh viewpoint" that "can sing anything you put in front of it, with polish, poise and tonal splendor" (Orange County Register) that has "risen to national prominence" (Los Angeles Times) since its inception in 1968. Noted for its artistic innovation and commitment to expanding the choral repertoire. It has given world, U.S., and West Coast premieres of more than 35 works, including numerous commissions, by such lauded composers as John Adams, Jake Heggie, James Hopkins, David Lang, Morten Lauridsen, Tarik O'Regan, Karen Thomas, Frank Ticheli, AndrÃ¡s GÃ¡bor VirÃ¡gh, and Eric Whitacre. In addition to presenting its own concert series each season, Pacific Chorale enjoys a long-standing partnership with Pacific Symphony, with whom the choir made its highly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut in 2018. The chorus also regularly appears with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, earning two 2022 Grammy Award nominations - Best Choral Performance and Best Engineered Album, Classical - for its contribution to the live classical recording of "Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of A Thousand,'" conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, featuring Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus and Pacific Chorale. The choir has performed with such leading orchestras as the Boston Symphony, National Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, and Musica Angelica, among others.

Pacific Chorale has garnered international acclaim as well, having toured extensively to more than 19 countries in Europe, South America, and Asia, and through collaborations with the London Symphony, Munich Symphony, L'Orchestre Lamoureux and L'Orchestre de St-Louis-en-l'ÃŽle of Paris, National Orchestra of Belgium, China National Symphony, Hong Kong Sinfonietta, Estonian National Symphony, and Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Argentina, among others. Deeply committed to making choral music accessible to people of all ages, the organization, which has a discography of 14 self-produced recordings and an extensive collection of exceptional free digital offerings, places a significant emphasis on choral music education, providing after-school vocal programs for elementary school students, a choral summer camp for high school students, and an annual community-wide singing event at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. www.pacificchorale.org