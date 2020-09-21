PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Producer Lisa Cochran Neilan to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 23 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 17 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview co-executive/line producer Lisa Cochran Neilan on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled The New Normal, in which (among other things) Aria's dad has a parent-teacher interview with Ezra; Spencer and the girls realize what Jenna's note means; Hanna's mom gets in trouble at the bank; and Paige kisses Emily.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

Neilan was co-executive and line producer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:



WHO:

• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples

• Special Guest: Lisa Cochran Neilan

• Announcer: Ned Mochel

• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman

• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE: prettylittlewinemoms.com/ , Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

