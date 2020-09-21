Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Producer Lisa Cochran Neilan to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Article Pixel

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Sep. 21, 2020  
PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Producer Lisa Cochran Neilan to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 23 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 17 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview co-executive/line producer Lisa Cochran Neilan on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled The New Normal, in which (among other things) Aria's dad has a parent-teacher interview with Ezra; Spencer and the girls realize what Jenna's note means; Hanna's mom gets in trouble at the bank; and Paige kisses Emily.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

Neilan was co-executive and line producer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:

WHO:
• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Lisa Cochran Neilan
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 23 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Trinacria Theatre Company Presents COLAPESCE: AN AUDIO ADVENTURE
  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!